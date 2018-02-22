A gunman has been blocked into a building by police in Brussels, according to reports on 22 February.

Police have surrounded the building in the Belgian capital with the man inside, and a siege is underway. Residents have been told to stay in their homes, and a nearby primary school has been locked down.

Helicopters have been ordered to the scene in the Forest district, in the southwest of Brussels.

It is unclear if the man is acting alone, or whether there are other armed men with him.

An official said: "A special operation is being carried out. There may be one or more armed people in the house."

Broadcaster RTL quoted Forest mayor Marc-Jean Ghyssels as saying that police "suspect the presence of an armed man."

Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in the deadly Paris attacks in November 2015, hid in the Forest area of the capital, and was killed in a shootout with police in a nearby apartment.

