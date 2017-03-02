Polish MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke has ruffled feathers again by telling EU parliament that "women must earn less than men" because they are "weaker smaller and less intelligent".

The 74-year-old who represents the region of the Silesia on Poland's southern border addressed the chamber during a debate about the gender pay gap.

Sporting his customary bow-tie and moustache, he said: "Do you know where the highest-placed girl came in the Polish Physics Olympiad? 800. Do you know how many women are in the top-100 chess players in the world. I'll tell you: none.

"And of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent. They must earn less. That is all."

The right-wing politician has caused outrage before. In 2015 he stunned fellow members of EU parliament when he rose to his feet during a debate on transport and gave a Nazi salute. In 2014 he described Europe's unemployed youths as "n*****s".