Polish metal band Decapitated have been arrested on accusations of rape with all four members formally charged by the US state of Washington. While guitarist Waclaw Kieltyka and vocalist Rafal Piotrowski have been charged with second-degree rape, drummer Michal Lysejko and bassist Hubert Wiecek have charges of third-degree rape against them.

The band members were taken into custody after a female fan claimed that she was held captive inside the band's tour bus and was later gang raped by all the four men after their show at Pin in Spokane, Washington on 31 August.

However, the four men have "firmly refuted the allegations".

In the court documents, the unnamed woman claimed that she was invited into the bus, where Lysejko groped her and then lead singer Piotrowski followed her to the bathroom. The woman said that she "attempted to push Piotrowski away but he grabbed her arm and spun her around to where she was facing the sink and mirror in the bathroom".

The band denied her claims and released a statement saying that the accuser entered their bus on her own free will. "We'd like to emphasise; the Spokane Police Department has pressed charges as procedural formality, without doing so, they would be forced to release the band – this is not a conviction or any indication of guilt or innocence," the statement, released via the band's attorney Steven Graham, read.

The statement further went on to say that the band members "firmly refute the allegations and are confident that once the facts and evidence have been seen and heard, they will be released and be able to return home".

All four members were arrested on 8 September in Santa Ana, California and denied the sexual abuse allegations at the time as well, saying, "While we are not perfect human beings, we are not kidnappers, rapists, or criminals. As such, we strongly deny the allegations that have recently been brought against us."