US President Donald Trump's supporters believe he should be allowed to have a private email server, a new poll by Public Policy Polling (PPP) revealed. The poll's results were released just a day after a report found that several Trump staffers had private email accounts on the Republican National Committee (RNC) server.

According to the poll, 42% of Trump voters believe he should be allowed to have a private email server. However, 39% of his voters believe he should not be allowed to have a private email server.

The results come in contrast to the grievances lobbed at Trump's election rival, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump's campaign and his supporters called out Clinton for using a private email server while she was secretary of state. The then-Republican nominee even promised to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton, though he backed off that promise once he was elected.

The PPP poll also shed some additional insight into the first week of Trump's presidency.

Wide majorities of voters expressed concern about Trump's transparency and conflicts of interest. When asked if the president needs to release his tax returns, 59% said Yes and 32% said No. Most voters (61%) believe that Trump needs to fully divest from his business interests, compared to 28% who believe that is not necessary.

Some of Trump's policies and plans are not widely supported, the poll also found. Only 34% of voters are in favour of building a wall on the southern border with Mexico if Americans are forced to pay up front for it, while 53% are opposed to it.

Despite Republicans and Trump pushing for a repeal of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is reaching "record levels of popularity". The poll found that 45% of voters support the ACA, while 41% are opposed. A majority of voters (61%) would prefer Congress keep the law and fix parts that do not work, while only 30% would like the act to be repealed and for Congress to start over.

The president's favourability rating continues to be low, with 44% of voters viewing him positively and 50% viewing him negatively. His job performance ratings are evenly split, with 44% approving and 44% disapproving of him.

"Voters are so dim on Trump that they think, in the first week of his administration, that he will prove to be a worse President than everyone who's held the office since Richard Nixon," a write-up of the poll revealed.