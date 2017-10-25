US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday (24 October) to unleash a scathing attack on Senator Bob Corker saying the Republican "couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee". Escalating his ongoing public few with the senator, Trump wrote in a series of tweets: "Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting tax cuts."

"Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!" he continued.

Corker immediately responded: "Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff"

The weeks-long Twitter feud comes after Trump previously claimed that Corker begged for his endorsement, but said he declined. In response, Corker referred to Trump's White House as an "adult day care centre", warning that the president's reckless behaviour is putting the US "on the path to World War III".

Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was previously a prominent supporter of Trump's 2016 campaign. However, tensions have flared over the past few months. On Tuesday, Corker told ABC'S Good Morning America that the president should leave foreign policy issues "to the professionals for a while".

"I want to support these efforts that are underway," Corker said. "The president undermines our Secretary of State, raises tensions in the area by virtue of the tweets that he sends out. And I would just like for him to leave it to the professionals for a while and see if we can do something that's constructive for our country, the region and the world."

Twitter immediately pounced on the opportunity to mock the president's "whiny" tweets using Corker's viral hashtag with a slew of baby-themed memes, comments and jokes.

One Twitter user wrote: "Someone needs his diaper changed, he's cranky."

"Take POTUS' phone away at night so he can get some overdue sleep. Dream on, little Donny," one user tweeted. Another added: "You're obviously not bothered by the stench so I believe it's your shift @SpeakerRyan."

One person wrote: "I inspect daycares and if I were inspecting the White House I'd write them up for not having enough adults on staff #AlertTheDaycareStaff"

Others questioned whether first lady Melania Trump can tackle online bullying if she "can't even keep her own husband from engaging in it". While many praised Corker for standing up to Trump with a clever hashtag, others questioned why he did not demand for him to be impeached.

"It's not even an insult to say Donnie needs daycare. It's a fact based on the evidence. We have watched people clean up his mess for months," one Twitter user wrote. A second added: "Good to see someone stand up to the orange cheeto."

Actor and comedian John Fugelsang tweeted: "If you want to know what the Senate GOP really thinks of DT, listen to the ones who aren't seeking re-election."

