Cheap Thrills hitmaker Sia Furler had the epic response after finding out that a paparazzo was trying to make money by selling her nude photos.

The singer shared the same photo, wherein she bares her bum, on Twitter. Sia's images – who usually wears wigs to hide her face – were shot with a long-range lens and featuring the 41-year-old sunbathing on a balcony. Viewer discretion is advised while watching the NSFW photo.

Alongside the photo, the pop star wrote, "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Every day is Christmas!"

Sia's 3.37 million followers on Twitter have praised the Chandelier singer's bold move. One user wrote on Twitter, "LEGEND and ICONIC no one compares to you!" another said, "QUEEN! This is how you handle someone trying to leak or blackmail. Sia, you are iconic."

"I thought I couldn't love you any more than when I saw you singing to a baby at a coffee shop in Echo Park but here we are," another fan of the songstress wrote on Twitter.

Famous celebrity blogger Perez Hilton too replied to Sia's bold tweet and said, "This tweet is instantly legendary!"

In a rare interview with Guardian in 2016, Sia Furler opened up about struggles of being in the public eye.

She explained to the outlet, "It was about not having to deal with the unfairness of being a pop star. Not having to worry about camera angles catching your double chin.

"Everybody in the entertainment industry is insecure."

"We have been tap-dancing our entire lives for your approval and you won't meet anybody who is in the entertainment industry who isn't a bit f*****d in the head. That's how we got here, so if you can imagine a room full of us, it's pretty hilarious. It's exhausting," she added.