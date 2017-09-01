Pope Francis and the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians are urging political leaders to "support the consensus of the world" that climate change and other environmental ills have created an ecological crisis that is harming the world's poorest the most.

Francis and Patriarch Bartholomew I called for urgent action to "heal our wounded creation."

They blame the state of degradation on "moral decay" and "our insatiable desire to manipulate and control the planet's limited resources, and our greed for limitless profit in markets."

Christianity's top spiritual leaders issued the joint appeal Friday, which both Catholic and Orthodox churches mark as a day of prayer for God's creation.

Their message didn't single out individual countries, but the Trump administration has announced it is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.