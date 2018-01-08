More than 24,000 attempts to access pornography have been made in the Houses of Parliament since the general election, according to the latest figures.

There have been 24,473 attempts to access porn from computers or mobile devices connected to the parliamentary network between June and October 2017.

The figures, obtained via a Freedom of Information requests from the Press Association, equates to roughly 160 times a day, or once every 9 minutes.

The data also shows there was spike in the number of attempts to access such sites last September when there were 9,467 requests from both the Houses of Lords and Commons.

The figures emerged after prime minister Theresa May sacked her deputy Damian Green following allegations he was viewed "extensive" amounts of pornography on his Commons office computer in 2008.

Green was sacked after he was found to have made "misleading" statements about police finding the porn on his computer when it was seized during an inquiry into government leaks.

A Parliament spokesperson said of the figures that a majority of the attempts made on the network used by MPs, peers and staff are not deliberate

The spokesman added: "All pornographic websites are blocked by Parliament's computer network. The vast majority of 'attempts' to access them are not deliberate. The data shows 'requests' to access websites, not visits to them.

"There are 8,500 computers on the parliamentary network, which are used by MPs, peers, their staff and staff of both Houses. This data also covers personal devices used when logged on to Parliament's guest Wi-Fi."

Figures could not be obtained for January and February 2017 because of changes in technology and the way the data is held. However, the data does show that there was a total 30,876 attempts to access pornographic material from March to October 2017.

During this time, parliament was dissolved between the end of April and early June 2017 while the election campaign took place. MPs were also away from parliament from the end of July to early September because of summer recess.