Spain's top porn star has filed a sexual abuse suit after a doctor asked him to drop his pants and felt his genitals to treat an ear infection.

Nacho Vidal was rushed to the elite medical centre Clinica Country in Colombian capital Bogota with an earache.

However, the male consultant who saw the Spaniard in the examining room asked him to "put your pants down, and began to touch," according to the star's lawyer Daniel Mendoza.

"Nacho was a little surprised" and had an erection "because Nacho is Nacho," added Mendoza.

Vidal, real name Ignacio Jordà González, later spoke to another doctor who made it clear that at no time did his genitals need to be examined for an ear complaint, reported Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

"That's when Nacho was outraged," leading the star to file a criminal complaint for an abusive sexual act last week, said the lawyer.

Mendoza added: "He may be a porn actor, but he is a human being who deserves to be respected."

The private clinic said that the doctor has been suspended while it carries out its own investigation. The doctor has denies any wrongdoing.

It added that, according to the consultant, the patient responded well to the treatment, "which he attended with a companion".

Vidal, who is married to Colombian porn actress Lupe Fuentes, is in the South American nation to film a porn version of the Netflix series Narcos.

The Spanish star has worked in the porn industry for more than two decades and has made more than 1,500 films in Europe and the US.