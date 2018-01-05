An Italian porn star has had to postpone her national oral sex tour after a dog bite left her with facial scaring.

Paola Saulino had promised oral sex to every man in Italy who voted no in a referendum held by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. But her campaign has been put on hold after doctors instructed Saulino to rest her facial muscles following a dog attack.

At a Halloween party last year, Saulino was bitten by a friend's dog. She posted photos of her face to social media that showed cuts and scars around the nose and mouth. Her "Pompa Tour" – Oral Tour in English – is on hold until she heals. Saulino is expected to make a full recovery within nine months.

Speaking to The Sun, Saulinho said she would resume her mission once she was better. "Pompa Tour is still going," Saulinho said. "I mean Pompa Tour actually is my life style. It's my way to be free. The doctor suggested me to not do big movements with my mouth for several months. Reducing physical activity of my face helps it heal better, to cure the scar on the inside."

Saulino had already visited around 400 men, according to the Daily Mail. The tour aimed to visit 10 Italian cities, including Rome, Florence and Milan.

Speaking about the incident, Saulino said the last thing she saw was the dog's "fangs". "I started to pet it on its spine, after a few seconds the dog had a weird reaction, all of a sudden it moved its head to my face and I remember I was able to see its muzzle and fang closed (over) my eyes," Saulino said, according to The Sun.

"I felt its bite on my face and I could smell its odour and see its saliva. Thank god it didn't proceed biting my face otherwise I could be totally disfigured now."