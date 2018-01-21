The world of adult entertainment was shaken back in December when rising Canadian porn star August Ames ended her life by hanging herself in a public park. While social media was divided over the events that followed up to the tragic incident, Ames's death brought to light the severity of cyberbullying.

Months since the suicide news shocked everyone, adult entertainment performers have once again brought the issue to attention by paying a unique tribute to the ex-Female Performer of the Year nominee.

The Annual XBIZ Awards was underway on Thursday, 18 January in Los Angeles, where popular porn star Jessy Jones and Katrina Jade turned up in custom-made black outfits with "f**k y'all' written across it.

The expletive-ridden statement was a reminder of Ames' untimely death as popular theory goes those were the last words the adult film actress had tweeted out to her followers.

Besides honouring Ames – who passed away at the age of 23 – the gesture was also intended to drive home the anti-bullying awareness message.

Jones, who was flashed the bold message on his bespoke tee, explained that he wanted to highlight the concern surrounding the mental and physical health of adult film performers. "The industry needs to take a stand against bullying ... we won't let the world forget August or what happened to her," the 32-year-old star told The Blast.

However, if reports are to be believed, the bold and brazen move wasn't quite appreciated by a bunch of organisers involved with the XBIZ show – an annual event honouring creators and actors in the adult film industry. Since Ames' death, there has been a controversy surrounding the show and its host Jessica Drake as well, who was accused of being involved in bullying the late porn star.

On 5 December 2017, Ames was found dead in a park close to her home in Camarillo in Ventura County, California. While the exact reason behind her death was not clear, it has been reported that in weeks leading up to her death, the Canadian porn star was at the receiving end of online abuse and hate over an allegedly "homophobic" tweet.

"NOT homophobic," Ames had tweeted following the backlash explaining her point of view. "Most girls don't shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That's just how it is with me. I'm not putting my body at risk, I don't know what they do in their private lives."