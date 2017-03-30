Kim Kardashian and her former boyfriend Ray J's sex tape had created a storm on the internet after its release in 2007. To mark the 10th anniversary of its release, PornHub tweeted an image of the Kim Kardashian, Superstar video and addressed the 36-year-old as the "No 1 Pornstar".

Keeping in mind that the X-rated video is one of the most watched online, the adult website seemingly shared the photo of The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star on 29 March.

"Happy 10 year anniversary to our #1 pornstar @KimKardashian on her porn debut!!! #10yearsofrayj," the caption of the controversial sex tape image read. The reality TV star is believed to have entered into an out-of-court settlement with pornographic film production company Vivid Entertainment, following which it released the 41-minute video of the former couple.

While many alleged that Kardashian knowingly leaked the tape, her close friend Paris Hilton said, "I don't think anybody would want to be launched like that."

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton also dismissed the logic that Kim's sex tape was used to make her famous. "I think the sex tape hurt her more than it helped her. I don't believe that excuse the sex tape 'made her.' Paris Hilton made Kim Kardashian and that reality show ['Keeping Up with the Kardashians'] made Kim Kardashian. I'm confident that Kim Kardashian would have landed the show without the sex tape."

However, the mother-of-two soon moved on from the past and is now married to rapper Kanye West.