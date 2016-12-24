A nude video of Kordell Stewart is going viral on the internet and the ex-NFL star is blaming his former wife and reality star Porsha Williams for the leak. However, Williams denied the allegations and hit back at her ex-husband claiming that he was dragging her name to grab public's attention.

"This is obviously a publicity stunt that Kordell and maybe one of his partners in crime came up with. The truth is I have not spoken with Kordell Stewart since the day I signed our divorce decree. I have nothing to do with Kordell 'TOOTING' his derrière to the camera for the world to see. I would suggest Kordell find another hobby and wish him a very Happy New Year," the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star told TMZ .

Stewart has previously accused Williams of sending him text messages and warning him to prepare for war. The 44-year-old sportsperson has also agreed that the nude video is real but denied rumours as "b*****t" which claimed that the video was meant for his gay male lover. Multiple websites claimed that the naked video of the former NFL quarterback was leaked by his gay lover.

Black Sports Online, meanwhile, claims to have reached the woman who allegedly recorded the video and claims that the footage was doctored to hamper Stewart's reputation. The woman, who prefers to keep her identity secret, claims of dating the former NFL star for brief two months and denied rumours of his gay relationships.

"I have to say a good portion of the video uploaded was sent to me, the real recipient. I am soon to be divorced and have seen Kordell privately for two months because I do not want our relationship to affect my divorce proceedings," she allegedly told the website.

She later clarified that the footage of Kordell's penis has been falsely used to spread his gay relationship rumours. "Foolishly, I shared a video he sent off his penis to me with friends and was horrified to see it had been shared online with a false story about a gay relationship. Even more horrifying was the fact that it has been edited to make it seem as though he exposed his butt. You'll notice that there is a black screen between the shot of his penis (which is real) and the shot of his butt. That's because the second shot (the butt shot) isn't of him and has been lazily tacked onto the original video. That is why the audio has been removed."