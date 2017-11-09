Portia de Rossi has accused Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct. The Australian actress shared the horrifying experience she had with the Hollywood action star on social media on 8 November, Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the 44-year-old accused the Under Siege star of unzipping his pants in front of her years ago during an audition.

"My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office," she wrote. "He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants."

Horrified by Seagal, 65, exposing himself, Portia said she ran out of the room and called her agent.

"Unfazed, [the agent] replied, 'Well, I didn't know if he was your type'," she wrote.

Shortly after Portia shared her experience on social media, her partner and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, 59, retweeted her lover's scary story and wrote, "I am proud of my wife."

Portia's allegation comes just two days after actress Julianna Margulies recalled a story about how Seagal once showed her a gun in his hotel room. According to the Good Wife actress, the incident took place when she went to Seagal's hotel room after being told by a female casting director that the latter was looking to go over a scene with her.

"I lived in Brooklyn," the 51-year-old said on the SiriusXM show Just Jenny. "And I said, 'Oh, I don't do that. I don't travel. I don't have money for a cab.' And I didn't. And she says, 'Don't worry, we'll reimburse you. And I'm here.'"

She continued, "I got to the hotel around 10:40, and she wasn't there. And he was alone and he made sure that I saw his gun, and I had never seen a gun in real life. I got out of there unscathed... I never was raped, and I never was harmed. I don't know how I got out of that hotel room."