US President Donald Trump's oldest daughter Ivanka revealed she went through a "punk phase" as a teenager, but Twitter wasn't buying it. In a chapter from her mother Ivana Trump's new memoir titled "Raising Trump," Ivanka writes that she had a punk phase in the nineties during which she dyed her hair blue and was a diehard fan of the iconic grunge band Nirvana and its legendary frontman Kurt Cobain.

"During my punk phase in the nineties, I was really into Nirvana," White House adviser Ivanka wrote. "My wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts. One day after school, I dyed my hair blue. Mum wasn't a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice 'n Easy.

"That night, she forced me to dye my hair back to blond. The colour she picked out was actually three shades lighter than my natural colour... and I have never looked back."

She also added that she was devastated when Cobain committed suicide in 1994 and cried for 24 hours.

Ivanka, who was 12 at the time of his death, wrote: ""It was a shock and I was distraught. Mum had no idea who Kurt Cobain was, and she sympathised only so much". After twenty-four hours of my crying inconsolably in my room, alone - major melodrama - mum had to pull me out of there to go down to dinner."

Twitter, on the other hand, was skeptical of Ivanka's "punk phase", with many people pointing out that Nirvana was a grunge band and listening to them does not constitute as going through a punk phase.

Others tried to imagine what she may have looked like during her punk phase.

"The only thing Ivanka Trump was less committed to than her 'punk phase' was her feminism phase," one person tweeted. Another wrote: "Ivanka saying she had a punk phase bc she was into Nirvana is like Taylor Swift saying she had a goth phase bc she was into Avril Lavigne."

"Stop saying Ivanka isn't punk. One time in 1996 she ate her salad with an oyster fork," one person chimed.

"Her punk phase involved heavy eyeliner, 'Complicated' by Avril Lavigne & trying to ride a skateboard once while being trailed by chauffeur," another said.