Fans of hit drama Power will be happy to hear that Larenz Tate is joining the cast. Deadline reports that the Love Jones actor is set for a recurring role alongside rapper 50 Cent when the show returns for a fourth season this summer.

The 41-year-old Chicago-born star joins the STARZ series as Rashad Tate, a city councilman from Jamaica Queens, who crosses paths with the lead protagonist James "Ghost" St. Patrick− played by Omari Hardwick− who is now in prison.

Announcing the news on Twitter he told his 312K followers: "Making #Power Moves! Very excited about working on @Power_STARZ season 4 !!"

Tate got his start in 1989's 21 Jump Street and his TV credits include Rescue Me, Game of Silence and House of Lies. The award-winning actor also appeared in films such as 2004's Ray, 2006's Waist Deep.

Meanwhile, it looks like Tate's schedule will be busy for the next few months. He has teamed up with Lawrence Fishburne to produce the audio series, Bronzeville.

Power, which centres around drug kingpin St. Patrick's failed attempts to go straight, has gone from strength to strength since it first aired in 2014. The season three finale of the show, which is written and produced by creator Courtney A. Kemp, was the most-watched Starz's original series in the network's history.

50 Cent, who also serves as executive producer, said of the impressive feat: "I knew Power was going to be something special from the first concept meeting I had with Mark Canton. The fans' support for the show has been the driving force of its success, and I can't wait to bring them two more seasons full of action and suspense."