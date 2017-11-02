A pregnant American teen, who was tricked into going to Syria by her radicalised father is returning home, after her Isis fighter husband died in battle.

The 15-year-old girl was rescued by Syrian Democratic Forces soldiers after Isis was driven out of Raqqa. According to The Mirror, the unnamed teen was handed to US troops in Iraq and is set to return home to Kansas.

The teenager, a devout Muslim who hates Isis, is said to be six months pregnant. She was taken to Syria against her will five years ago by her father.

"My father, of course, didn't tell us that we were coming to Syria," she told CBS News in a previous interview. "When it was time to get out of the car, and cross the border, he was like 'you're going to Syria,' and, yeah, it was a really big shock."

The girl told CBS that her father was later killed and she was forced to fend for herself. She married a jihadist for her protection, the Mirror reported.

She described the horrors of living in the Isis-controlled territory and said she was threatened with beheadings. "When you walk outside there's intestines on the street. There's a hand cut off from the shrapnel. There's a leg," she said.

In a blog from Syria addressed to her mother, who is believed to be in the US, the girl said she missed life back home and hoped to be a "normal person". "I still have hope to go to school, hope to be a normal person, hope to be a mother to my child," she said.

Her move to US forces appeared to be confirmed by the Pentagon. "US forces recently relocated a minor from Syria safely to Iraq," the Pentagon said, according to The Times.