Faryal Makhdoom and Amir Khan may have finally come around to making their marriage work, after calling it quits in August over cheating allegations and bitter Twitter wars.

The 26-year-old model – who is currently expecting the couple's second child – posted a photo with the boxer and their three-year-old daughter Lamaisah on her official Instagram page. In the snap, Amir is holding their baby as Makhdoom beams while affectionately placing her head on the boxer, hinting at a reconciliation.

Further fuelling reunion rumours, she captioned the snap, "We're going to be doing this all over again #parentslove #5monthstogo," alongside a heart and baby emoji.

Makhdoom's Instagram followers certainly think the couple is reuniting again, as they congratulated the pair in the comments section.

One user wrote, "I'm so happy for you guys," while another commented, "True love never dies. Never underestimate the power of forgiveness. He's your soulmate."

"Congrats. Your daughter needed both of her parents in her life. Good decision," said another Instagram follower.

Previously, the 26-year-old spoke to the Daily Mail and revealed that she wanted to raise her daughter Lamaisah to be an "independent and strong" woman. She told the outlet, "In life, you go through really hard times and realise that you come into this world alone and you leave alone. So, I want my daughter to be an independent and strong woman.

"Women are just as strong as men and we are even stronger because we pop out kids. So that's why God chose us to pop the kids out. We have patience, we are mentally stronger and so, sometimes, the woman is the King."

Faryal also gave an update on how her second pregnancy was coming along. "This one is much easier than the first. The first time around, I had horrible sickness even though I was eating super healthy and organic. Now I eat whatever; I was having fries at midnight last night. It [pregnancy] takes a lot out of you, but it hasn't been bad."