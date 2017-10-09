Jessica Alba, who is expecting her third children with partner Cash Warren, celebrated her mother Catherine Jensen's birthday on Sunday (8 October).

The Sin City actress shared an adorable photo of herself with her mother on social media after celebrating the big day with her family. The snap shows the duo smiling at the camera with Alba wrapping her arms around Jensen as her mother gently caresses her growing baby bump.

Alba sported a floral dress underneath an army green jacket and accessorised her look with large silver hoops and a brown purse, while her mother was dressed in a white tank top.

"#happybirthday to my beautiful mom @cathyalba," the 36-year-old actress wrote next to the picture, which has already garnered more than 137,000 likes with hundreds of fan comments.

"Beautiful mom and daughter," a fan said, while another added, "Very nice pic. Always smile. God is great."

"I love you! Your mom & my mom have the same bday! I know that doesn't matter to you but it means a lot to me cuz I wanna be just like you I've loved you since Dark Angel," a third said.

Another added, "Do you even age ? You're so beautiful and naturally glowing! Your mommy is too! God bless you both!"

According to Daily Mail, the mother and daughter duo celebrated the occasion along with Alba's daughters - Honor Marie Warren, 9, and Haven Garner Warren, 6, - at the Warehouse in Marina del Rey in Los Angeles.

For the outing, Alba's daughters wore navy blue ensembles, with Honor wearing a sleeveless dress, while Haven rocked a striped and floral outfit.

Earlier this year, Alba revealed the reason why she is strict when it comes to parenting her children.

"I'm probably on the stricter side of lenient," she told People. "But I think boundaries are good for kids. And structure. I find that my kids thrive when they know where the boundaries are and the comfort zone and where they can be creative and play."