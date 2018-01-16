Pregnant Kate Middleton stole the show today (16 January) as she joined Prince William on a royal engagement to Coventry.

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a bright pink coat by Mulberry for the visit, which retails at £1,600 (€1,800) and features a double-breasted design with black buttons. She paired the statement piece with black chunky heels and opaque tights, accessorising with a small black clutch and diamond drop earrings.

It is not the first time we have seen this brazen number on the royal, as she wore it twice during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte – once on a visit to the 9/11 memorial in New York in December 2014 and again at the Stephen Lawrence Centre in Deptford in March 2015.

Hinting the couple's third child could be a girl with the bright pink hue, the duchess appeared in good health and high spirits as she began her day visiting the ruins of Coventry Cathedral, which was destroyed by Second World War bombing. She and William were enlightened about the history of the museum before taking part in the Coventry Litany of Reconciliation.

Kate and William were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers with teddies and flowers, proving that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't completely stolen the limelight just yet.

The royals are also scheduled to meet members of the choir before having a cup of tea with staff and volunteers at the Rising Café – a social enterprise aimed at providing work and opportunity for those overcoming drug and alcohol addictions.

They will learn about an innovative training centre for nurses, midwives and paramedics when they open the £59m facility at Coventry University, before taking a tour of its new science and health building.

Kensington Palace tweeted pictures of the couple's engagement with the words: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at @CovCathedral – TRH's first visit during their day of engagements in Coventry."

Royal watchers are speculating over Kate's choice of coat colour, with one person replying: "Mmmm a pink coat, I wonder if the duchess knows if she is having a little girl or not".

The duke and duchess are set to end the day by seeing the work of the Positive Youth Foundation in the city. The organisation deals with young people who are living in challenging circumstances.