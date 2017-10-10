Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child from rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

And the 20-year-old didn't do much to quell those rumours by posing in a huge baggy blue shirt that she borrowed from a pal.

Jenner, who runs her own hugely successful company Kylie Cosmetics, showed off her newly-dyed caramel blonde locks in the post, complete with a flawless make-up look and extra-long white talons.

She wore a large blue striped shirt paired with a brown shoulder bag, a far cry from her usual skintight and revealing outfits on the social media platform where she has 98.5m followers.

She captioned the shot: "Sasha's Shirt " and it has been met with over 2.2m likes in less than 11 hours.

The snap drowned her hourglass figure to the point of looking shapeless, and erased any hint of a burgeoning baby bump.

Jenner is in good company with her 'pregnancy', as her two older half-sisters Khloe and Kim are both reportedly expecting babies of their own early next year. 36-year-old Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate in January, adding to their brood of four-year-old North and Saint, who is nearly two.

Khloe, 33, is said to be pregnant with her first child with basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26.

Jenner, who is usually keen about flaunting her body on Instagram, has been extremely shy in recent months, only posting snaps from the waist up and throwback photos.

It comes after sister Kim took to Twitter to address the "fake news story" that she didn't respond well to her baby sister's pregnancy.

There were reports that the social media queen "teared up" after learning about the lip kit mogul's baby news as she herself had faced a tough challenge to conceive. But Kim told her social media followers that "this sounds like a very fake story".

A source previously told People: "She didn't respond well at first. It's like she and Kanye had gone on this whole journey to get pregnant for months, and now this happens to Kylie. She teared up. It definitely took a lot of time for her to process it."