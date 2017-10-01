An NBC anchor showed true professionalism when she finished her live show on air despite her water breaking.

News 4's Natalie Pasquarella was eight months pregnant and was expecting her baby in October.

But on Tuesday (24 September), her water unexpectedly broke while she was live on air discussing Twitter's new character limit.

However, the 35-year-old managed the intense situation like a pro and, without letting anyone know, finished her segment. She only let out an uneasy laugh for a moment, but that did not seem too out of place during the broadcast, NBC reported.

Pasquarella waited until the show ended and then alerted her colleagues about the emergency. She was soon shifted to a hospital, where her husband Jamin was already there.

Following 13 hours of labour, she gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday (25 September). She posted a picture with the new addition to her family on Twitter after the delivery, saying, "A beautiful blessing decided to make his entrance early! Thankful for all of the well wishes. Our hearts are full!"

The baby boy is healthy, weighing five pounds and six ounces, and has been named Jamin James Pastore.

Recalling the bizarre incident, a colleague said, "That little giggle, that laugh, was the moment Natalie's water broke live on this set, live on air. As a true professional though, Natalie calmly finished the newscast and then went to the hospital.

"He [the baby boy] could just not wait to get here and meet Natalie and her husband. He arrived a bit early. So congratulations to Natalie, we think he is just perfect."

Another anchor of the news channel said, "That's the best news we've had on here for a long time."