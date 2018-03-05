The hotel chain Premier Inn has come under fire after it turned away homeless people from staying at one of their locations, despite someone booking rooms for them.

Around £3,000 had been spent by one person who had booked 19 rooms at a Weston-Super-Mare branch of the hotel.

But the booking that had been made for a group of young farmers was set to go to waste with the group unable to reach the coastal town due to heavy snow.

But, Sarah Parker-Khan, who had made the booking, decided to get in touch with charities in the south-western town, in the hope that as temperatures dropped to well below freezing, the homeless and rough sleepers could use the accommodation instead.

But, speaking to the Bristol Post, Parker-Khan said that some were turned away by hotel staff.

One of the groups she contacted was the charity, Comfort and Warmth. Chairman of the group, Jon Codd, said: "We sent two rough sleepers down at around 7pm. They went with the booking reference but were sent away because they did not have ID."

Parker-Khan described the events as "absolutely disgraceful."

"Premier Inn were compassionless. They had nothing to lose, all the rooms had been paid for, we would have acted as guarantors," Parker-Khan said.

In a statement, the hotel said: "We are a business that works extensively with all disadvantaged groups with a track record of getting homeless people off the streets and back into work so we're very disappointed that vulnerable people feel let down through absolutely no fault of their own. We will be reaching out to the two homelessness organisations involved."

They also denied the reports that the homeless individuals were turned away, citing "extensive CCTV checks."

Premier Inn explained that they are unable to offer rooms to people without proper identification checks.