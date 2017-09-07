Premier League clubs have voted to usher in changes that will see the summer transfer window close before the first game of the season from 2018 onwards.

As confirmed in an official release from the league, the deadline for incoming deals and new player registration for next summer and beyond will close at 17.00 BST on the Thursday before fixtures are slated to begin. The 2018 January window will operate as usual.

Sales to clubs from countries where the window remains open are unaffected, meaning that protracted sagas like the one involving Barcelona's pursuit of wantaway Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho may still occur in future.

However, it is hoped that the alteration will stop the sort of damaging uncertainty that cast a real shadow over the first three weeks of the season with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Virgil van Dijk, Danny Drinkwater and Gylfi Sigurdsson all the subject of high-profile domestic transfer wrangles.

The issue was previously discussed at length at two shareholders' meetings in February and June, with a vote taken on Thursday (7 September). More than a two-thirds majority was required for change, although the result is not believed to have been unanimous.

At this stage the change is only applicable to Premier League sides, but the English Football League (EFL) could also follow suit after tabling the matter for discussion with clubs later this month. They have always maintained that an earlier close to the window would be an improvement on the current situation.

Other European leagues look set to continue as normal, a fact which The Telegraph reported on Wednesday night saw the whole proposal hang in the balance as some clubs feared they will be put at a real disadvantage.

It is also worth nothing that the changes will come into effect during a World Cup year, meaning that clubs will have even less time to try and get deals over the line.