Live Liverpool vs Tottenham Liverpool are in a dire run of form with one win in their last 10 matches.

Tottenham are currently enjoying a purple patch with seven wins in nine.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they met at White Hart Lane.

Liverpool could move to within one point of Tottenham with a win at Anfield.

Now 17:11 Klopp's pre-match thoughts: "We've put ourselves under pressure with our results and performances, especially against Hull in the first half. There's pressure and we have to deal with it. On injuries:"(Ragnar) Klavan had an illness, until three days ago he wasn't bad, he's on the way back but only had one proper session yesterday. Lucas is completely fit. Dejan has pain in his knee, I don't think it's serious. On Mignolet: "Simon made a few world class saves recently, but he wasn't free from mistakes. You can either turn with the wind or stick to your boys, that's how I am. We have to sort the situation together.

18 min 16:53 Full-time at Old Trafford. Manchester United have leapfrogged Liverpool - for the time being at least - with a comfortable 2-0 win over Watford. Can the Reds of Merseyside respond? Kick off just over half an hour away.

37 min 16:34 Tottenham are unchanged from their win over Middlesbrough. Pochettino with no real selection headaches, though he is having to make to do without the influential pair of Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose.

39 min 16:32 Simon Mignolet keeps his place between the sticks for Liverpool. Is that the right decision from Klopp? The Reds boss has only made one change, with Wijnaldum replacing Can.

43 min 16:28 Liverpool and Tottenham kick off in just over an hour, but there is a host of Premier League games taking place right now. Manchester United are currently 2-0 up against Watford and as it stands have knocked their Merseyside rivals down into sixth. Follow it all here.

53 min 16:17 Dele Alli, who has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for January, says Tottenham are 'more than capable' of leaving Anfield with three points and thinks it is simply a case of his team 'playing like we know we can'. "It's not going to be easy. Any team going to Anfield knows it's going to be a tough game but I think we're more than capable of going there and coming back with the three points." Alli told Tottenham's official website."We're confident in ourselves and it's important that we don't worry about the occasion, just go there and play how we know we can. If we do that then I'm sure we'll be alright." Read more from the England international here.

56 min 16:15 Confidence is low in the Liverpool camp at the moment but Klopp is demanding an improvement from their loss to Hull City last weekend. The Reds delivered another lacklustre display against the Humbersiders and the German thinks his side have 'no chance' of beating Tottenham if they repeat the performance. "If we play like we did in the first-half against Hull then we have no chance," Klopp disclosed in his press conference. "If we play like we did in the second-half then we have a better chance but we want better. It's not a physical issue. We were better in the second-half but I was not happy. Even if we had won I would have been angry about first-half. "I don't think too much about other teams. Things like this (Tottenham's excellent form) happen. In our situation, the job is not to look for excuses. We don't look for excuses, we look for solutions. Just because you aren't flying, it doesn't mean you can't win next game." Read more from Klopp here.