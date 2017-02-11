Kick off: 3pm
- Jose Mourinho's side looking to leapfrog Liverpool and move into the top five with Jurgen Klopp's side not in action until later this evening.
- Watford secured their first ever Premier League points against United with their 3-1 win at Vicarage Road last September.
- Wayne Rooney available for selection once again having recovered from illness but Phil Jones remains out with a foot injury.
- Walter Mazzarri to make late call on Miguel Britos and Valon Behrami after both players missed training this week.
- United on their longest unbeaten run since Sir Alex Ferguson era.
- LIVE: Arsenal vs Hull City
Jose Mourinho makes two changes to the United side that eased to victory over Leicester last Sunday. Daley Blind comes into replace Marcos Rojo at left-back; that means there is still no room for Luke Shaw who doesn't even make the match day squad today.
The big news however is further up on the pitch. On a day where fresh reports have suggested Mourinho has given up on him, Anthony Martial returns to the starting XI for just the second time in the league this year. He joins Henrikh Mkhitaryan in attack to support Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Wayne Rooney settling for a spot on the bench.
Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly continue at centre-half; Matteo Darmian is the only other defensive option on the bench.
Watford team to face Manchester United: Gomes (GK); Cathcart, Kaboul, Prödl, Britos; Cleverley, Capoue; Niang, Zárate, Holebas; Deeney (c)
Subs: Arlauskis (GK), Mariappa, Janmaat, Behrami, Doucouré, Success, Okaka.
Marcos Rojo came off at half-time in the 3-0 win over Leicester City last week, he is not available today with Daley Blind slotting in instead at left-back.
Manchester United team to face Watford: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Ibrahimovic
Subs: Romero, Darmian, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Rooney
BREAKING: Anthony Martial returns to the Manchester United starting XI.
In today's early kick-off, Arsenal are hosting Hull City at the Emirates. A surprise win for the Tigers would have given Manchester United the opportunity of moving into fourth place today. That's not looking to likely at the minute with the Gunners leading. Follow the final half an hour of the action in north London right here.
If Anthony Martial's exile continues, Marcus Rashford looks to be the man to profit. Mourinho said of the 19-year-old this week:
He said something the other day that made me really happy. He says he is learning so much in the technical meetings and training sessions so I think his future will be brilliant. His present is good and we need him.
"I'm always happy with Marcus Rashford's contribution. He is one of those players that when he is on the pitch he tries, he always gives something.
Team news: Manchester United
Any chance of us seeing Anthony Martial on the pitch today? While he recently tweeted to deny reports claiming he has grown frustrated at Old Trafford, Martial has been exiled from the first-team in recent weeks, having not played a minute of Premier League football since the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on 15 January.
He was left on the bench as United strolled to that 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium, with Ashley Young brought on instead of the Frenchman to replace Marcus Rashford.
Team news: Watford
Walter Mazzarri will make late decisions on Miguel Britos and Valon Behrami ahead of kick-off. Nordin Amrabat, Camilo Zuniga and Christian Kabasele have all returned to training this week although none of them are expected to return this afternoon. Costel Pantilimon also remains sidelined with an ankle problem.
With Phil Jones out, Jose Mourinho hinted on Friday Eric Bailly will retain his place in the United back-line following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations. The Ivory Coast completed 90 minutes alongside Chris Smalling in the easy win over Leicester last week.
Every team needs four central defenders. But we coped well without Eric. The other guys did very, very well.
"Now it's time for Jones to be out and time for Eric to be in. Of course, we're happy he played already that last match and he showed again security and understanding with the other guys, so we're fine.
Team news: Manchester United
United will have Wayne Rooney available again today after the skipper missed last week's trip to Leicester City due to illness. Phil Jones remains unavailable however; he has still not fully recovered from a foot injury suffered in the goalless draw against Hull City at the end of January.
After nearly 15 weeks in sixth place, Manchester United and Jose Mourinho must now be getting a bit bored of looking up at their rivals. Arch-rivals Liverpool start the day a point ahead of them in fifth place and should United take all three points against Watford this afternoon, they will – temporarily at least – leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side, who are in action against second place Tottenham later this evening.
Just five points separate Spurs, United and everyone in between. Mourinho cannot afford another slip-up, having just put three consecutive draws behind him with that thumping win over Leicester City last weekend.
But it was against today's opposition where Mourinho was well and truly rocked for the first time as United manager, humbled 3-1 at Vicarage Road in September – Watford's first-ever Premier League points against the 20-time champions.
Walter Mazzarri's side put a run of just one win in 10 Premier League games behind them with that superb win over Arsenal on 31 January, following it up with another victory over Burnley last time out. Those wins were enough to temper any lingering concerns over a relegation battle with the club now sat comfortably in 10th place.
United are on their longest unbeaten run since the heady days of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign, but draws aren't really good enough for them at this stage of the season, particularly at Old Trafford where they have dropped 15 points this season.
The game at Old Trafford will be the focus of our attention this afternoon but we will also have live coverage of the other five 3pm kick-offs. Team news from all of those games is on the way.