Live Kick off: 3pm Jose Mourinho's side looking to leapfrog Liverpool and move into the top five with Jurgen Klopp's side not in action until later this evening.

Watford secured their first ever Premier League points against United with their 3-1 win at Vicarage Road last September.

Wayne Rooney available for selection once again having recovered from illness but Phil Jones remains out with a foot injury.

Walter Mazzarri to make late call on Miguel Britos and Valon Behrami after both players missed training this week.

United on their longest unbeaten run since Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Now 14:11 Jose Mourinho makes two changes to the United side that eased to victory over Leicester last Sunday. Daley Blind comes into replace Marcos Rojo at left-back; that means there is still no room for Luke Shaw who doesn't even make the match day squad today. The big news however is further up on the pitch. On a day where fresh reports have suggested Mourinho has given up on him, Anthony Martial returns to the starting XI for just the second time in the league this year. He joins Henrikh Mkhitaryan in attack to support Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Wayne Rooney settling for a spot on the bench. Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly continue at centre-half; Matteo Darmian is the only other defensive option on the bench. Here's how we'll line up against Watford this afternoon. #MUFC #MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/XOG1VvdaNd — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 11, 2017

6 min 14:04 Marcos Rojo came off at half-time in the 3-0 win over Leicester City last week, he is not available today with Daley Blind slotting in instead at left-back.

28 min 13:42 If Anthony Martial's exile continues, Marcus Rashford looks to be the man to profit. Mourinho said of the 19-year-old this week: He said something the other day that made me really happy. He says he is learning so much in the technical meetings and training sessions so I think his future will be brilliant. His present is good and we need him. "I'm always happy with Marcus Rashford's contribution. He is one of those players that when he is on the pitch he tries, he always gives something.

32 min 13:38 Team news: Manchester United Any chance of us seeing Anthony Martial on the pitch today? While he recently tweeted to deny reports claiming he has grown frustrated at Old Trafford, Martial has been exiled from the first-team in recent weeks, having not played a minute of Premier League football since the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on 15 January. He was left on the bench as United strolled to that 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium, with Ashley Young brought on instead of the Frenchman to replace Marcus Rashford.

33 min 13:37 Team news: Watford Walter Mazzarri will make late decisions on Miguel Britos and Valon Behrami ahead of kick-off. Nordin Amrabat, Camilo Zuniga and Christian Kabasele have all returned to training this week although none of them are expected to return this afternoon. Costel Pantilimon also remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

36 min 13:34 With Phil Jones out, Jose Mourinho hinted on Friday Eric Bailly will retain his place in the United back-line following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations. The Ivory Coast completed 90 minutes alongside Chris Smalling in the easy win over Leicester last week. Every team needs four central defenders. But we coped well without Eric. The other guys did very, very well. "Now it's time for Jones to be out and time for Eric to be in. Of course, we're happy he played already that last match and he showed again security and understanding with the other guys, so we're fine.

39 min 13:32 Team news: Manchester United United will have Wayne Rooney available again today after the skipper missed last week's trip to Leicester City due to illness. Phil Jones remains unavailable however; he has still not fully recovered from a foot injury suffered in the goalless draw against Hull City at the end of January.