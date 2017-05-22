The most recent Premier League season is now but a distant memory and various honours have been deservedly bestowed upon those who shined for their respective clubs.

But what about the underperforming players whose displays were wholly and consistently inadequate? Here, IBTimes UK's sport writers select their respective worst XIs of 2016-17...

Nick Howson

There is little doubt that Pep Guardiola's decision to swap Joe Hart with Claudio Bravo cost Manchester City a tilt at the title.

John Stones has also proved that every explanation as to his complete loss of form does not start with the words ''Roberto Martinez''.

Elsewhere, Leicester's mid-season revival was unable to drag Christian Fuchs or Riyad Mahrez along with it; Jordon Ibe has justified Liverpool's decision to allow him to join Bournemouth with some irrelevant displays; and Southampton's Sofiane Boufal has become the subject of derision among usually forgiving home fans since his record arrival from Lille.

The return of one goal from a £15m investment means Borja Baston gives Vincent Janssen and Odion Ighalo's campaigns an encouraging sheen.

Tony Mogan

This team could have a distinctively red and white feel to it but for the sake of keeping things interesting, I've limited the Sunderland contingent to just three players. How Chelsea managed to prise £8m from the Black Cats for Papy Djilobodji should be studied at Harvard Business School. Like his spell at Borussia Dortmund last season, Adnan Januzaj lost interest in his loan stint after a couple of weeks and by the sound of things, Sunderland fans would not want him back next season even if he came on a free.

Given his limited abilities, Francis Coquelin's sole job is breaking up opposition play. Unfortunately for him, it's a job he fails so spectacularly at too often. Jack Wilshere's loan spell on the south coast has shown he is still light years away from his best, while Moussa Sissoko's inclusion goes without saying.

Rhod Cannon

Brad Guzan earns the questionable honour of making the line-up over Bravo for being truly and utterly shocking. Three Sunderland defenders waltz into the back four, all as hopeless as each other, while Nicolas Otamendi gets the nod due to his rashness and woeful decision-making.

Coquelin, Mark Noble and Wayne Rooney plod around the midfield thinking of happier days, while the ineffective Ahmed Musa, the incapable Vincent Janssen and the infuriating Sissoko form an anemic attacking triumvirate.

George Flood

It took all of my willpower not to just list Sunderland's most frequent starting XI here in tribute to a truly wretched campaign under David Moyes that was evidently doomed from the very beginning. Instead I've limited it to just two Black Cats, while Arthur Masuaku and Simone Zaza are poster boys for what was, in retrospect, a particularly woeful summer window for Slaven Bilic and West Ham. The latter left for Valencia in January, since when he has notched six goals and generally impressed. Go figure.

Elsewhere, Stones has notably struggled under Guardiola since Manchester City made him the world's second-most expensive defender and Janssen and Sissoko have both been big misses for Tottenham. Former Liverpool winger Ibe, by Eddie Howe's own admission, has been a disappointment since swapping Merseyside for Bournemouth and Antonio Barragan makes the cut chiefly due to his inexcusable penchant for foul throws. Noble has argued publicly with his own fans during a difficult season.

Eduardo Fernandez-Abascal

Claudio Bravo arrived to Manchester City with a lot of scrutiny and after a season his doubters have only increased. Not only he has failed to replicate his best days Barcelona but has fuelled the debate over the inconvenience of his signing – and the departure of Joe Hart.

John Stone has also failed to justify his £50m price tag under Pep Guardiola while the entire Sunderland defence could have a place next to them in the worst eleven of the campaign.

The unfortunate signings of Moussa Sissoko and Vincent Janssen explain why Tottenham have not been able to compete with Chelsea for the Premier League title while Wayne Roone has failed to respond those who believe that his best days are already over.

Borja Baston, meanwhile, joined Swansea with high expectations but neither Francesco Guidolin nor Bob Bradely nor Paul Clement have given him a chance to prove why the Welsh paid £15m to lure him away from Atletico Madrid.