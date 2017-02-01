President Donald Trump has announced that Neil Gorsuch will be his nomination to fill the empty seat on the US Supreme court left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. Gorsuch will now have to face the senate confirmation process, which Democrats may attempt to stymie.

Reports had suggested that the last two contenders, from a list originally holding 21 names, were Gorsuch, 49, from Colorado's Tenth Circuit, and Thomas Hardiman, 51, from Pennsylvania's Third Circuit.

Trump posted two tweets in the run-up to naming his nomination trailing the announcement as being live on Facebook from the White House, leading some to suggest he was treating it like a reality show.

Former president Barack Obama had attempted to have his own pick for the vacant seat, Merrick Garland, ascend to the country's highest court but was blocked by Senate Republicans led by Mitch McConnell.

The US Supreme Court has the final word on many cases of Federal Law in the country. It was a Supreme Court ruling in 2015 that decided that the US Constitution guarantees the right for equal marriage, meaning all states were obliged to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Currently the chief justice of the Supreme Court is John Roberts, along with seven associate justices: Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotormayor and Elena Kagan.

The new pick is likely to tip the ideological balance in the court in favour of more conservative reading of the legislature and Constitution. At the moment several rulings cannot pass as the justices are split down the middle.