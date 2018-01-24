Blonde ambition ðŸ’• A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jan 23, 2018 at 1:27pm PST

Demi Rose Mawby has wowed her 6.3 million Instagram following by going blonde.

The voluptuous model has been famed for her rich brunette hair colour since she shot to fame following a romance with Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga, leading to widespread comparisons of her and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

But the 22-year-old British-born star has ditched the dark side to embrace her new flaxen locks accompanied by blue contact lenses, shunning her previous doe-eyed appearance.

Mawby – who has become a body positive icon for curvy women aspiring to be models – shows off her cleavage in the shot by going topless, protecting her modesty with a white towel wrapped around her.

She captioned the shot "Blonde ambition", which was met with a bit of a frenzy in the comments section.

One person commented: "so perfect and pretty blonde Barbie girl," while another said: "Wow Gosh you are looking just like a barbie doll ."

While a third added: "U look so amazing girl."

The snap comes after Mawby shared some professionally taken shots by Danny DeSantos of her in a series of bikinis. The curvy model has been embracing her new fitter physique in recent months after developing a newfound love for the gym.

She opened up about maintaining her figure in an interview with The Sun, putting it down to "genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well-balanced nutritious diet".

Her personal trainer Dean Delandro told the publication that her "progress has really skyrocketed" after adopting the new fitness programme.

"Demi's progress has really skyrocketed in the last two months with her new training programme," Delandro, the owner of HD Personal Development and Reset Yourself Ltd, said.

"I currently train her 4-5 times per week depending on her workload and always squeeze a Saturday morning class together at Barry's boot camp or equivalent."