Pretty Little Liars fans have a huge reason to rejoice as their favourite thriller is returning to TV but as a spinoff series. ABC has reportedly given the pilot order for The Perfectionists, a thriller with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish as the lead.

The latest series is being adapted from Sara Shepard's novel of the same name. Just like PLL, the plot of The Perfectionists revolves around a set of girls but in a different town than Rosewood. The synopsis reads: "Set in the town of Beacon Heights where everything seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town's first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."

Pieterse and Parrish will return to the series to reprise their iconic characters Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively. Speaking about her next project, Pieterse told ET Online: "I'm doing a pilot in January. I'm so glad to announce it, actually, I realized that I can announce it today, which I was kind of blindsided about."

With the upcoming show, Marlene King will again spin an exciting story around a bunch of girls. "I'm beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon," King said in a statement.

"I can't wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights."

Speaking about the idea of spinning more stories around PLL, Karey Burke, Freeform's programming, and development EVP said: "Pretty Little Liars was a cultural phenomenon so it's no wonder fans wanted more. We can't wait to continue Marlene King's rich and revolutionary storytelling with a new crop of leading ladies from Beacon Heights who will hold just as many secrets and lies as Rosewood did."