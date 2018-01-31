US President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday (30 January) calling for both parties to work together to tackle some of the country's biggest issues, including immigration and infrastructure.

However, social media users quickly noticed that one of the catchphrases used in his speech was previously used multiple times by Hillary Clinton.

"This is our new American moment," Trump said to lawmakers gathered at the Capitol. "There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream. So to every citizen watching at home tonight — no matter where you have been, or where you've come from — this is your time.

"If you work hard, if you believe in yourself, if you believe in America, then you can dream anything, you can be anything, and together, we can achieve absolutely anything."

The "New American Moment" phrase was actually used by Hillary Clinton during her Senate confirmation hearing back in January 2009 when she was appointed Secretary of State by then president Barack Obama.

"No matter how daunting our challenges may be, I have a steadfast faith in our country and our people, and I am proud to be an American at the dawning of this new American moment," Clinton had said at the time.

She used the phrase again in 2010 during a speech on foreign policy as well as at the Council on Foreign Relations on foreign policy. In that speech, she had said that "the complexities and connections of today's world have yielded a new American moment, a moment when our global leadership is essential, even if we must often lead in new ways".

While Clinton used the phrase to reflect on the country's role as a global leader, Trump's use of the phrase in his speech centered on his domestic "America-first" stance and policies. Clinton was defeated by Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Naturally, Twitter was quick to notice the borrowed quote in Trump's State of the Union address and its "deliciously ironic" original source.

"That's okay... Melania 'borrowed' from Michelle Obama so this is oddly fitting," someone wrote. Another user added: "Do these people have anything original?"

Cody Keenan, a speechwriter for then president Obama, tweeted: "He's always been good at slapping his name on someone else's work and calling it a big, beautiful success (did I just spoil the economic section of the speech)".