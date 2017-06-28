A Primark worker has been accused of buying a Samurai sword, from a shop that sold sex toys and drugs paraphernalia, to be used in a terror attack.

Tahir Aziz, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with the intention of committing acts of terrorism between May and August 2016 and is standing trial at the Old Bailey.

Also on trial with the 38-year-old is: Mohibur Rahman, 32, Naweed Ali, 29, Khobaib Hussain, 25, who allegedly referred to themselves as 'The Three Musketeers' on the encrypted messaging service app Telegram.

They have been accused of planning to use a meat cleaver with the word 'Kafir' embossed onto the blade and a samurai sword bought at a shop called Riff Raff in Hanley, in Stoke-on-Trent.

The former Primark worker and delivery driver said that he only bought the blade for protection and just decided to buy the sword after spotting it in the window of the shop.

According to the Daily Mail he said he bought the "ornamental sword" in 2014 from a shop which sold "sex toys, drug paraphernalia" and had "no intention of using it".

"I walked past and I saw the display in the window so I went in to inquire about it and when he said £20, I said that'll do," he told the court.

"I was working in some rough neighbourhoods later at night, especially at weekends, where they have high crime rates and anti-social behaviour and where people like to congregate and drink.

"I was intimidated on a few occasions, the majority of times it was racial abuse, when I felt vulnerable in certain circumstances.

"Going to someone's address and not being able to deliver because it was very intimidating. There have been occasions when I've had glass bottles thrown at me and beers cans."

Aziz said he turned to Islam in early 2014 after problems with his marriage and he was living with his mother at the time away from his children.

It is alleged that all four men were arrested after a stash of weapons, ammunition, and a half-made pipe bomb in Ali's black Seat Leon car in Birmingham, in a covert operation.

Earlier in the trial the court heard how Rahman had previously met with MI5 agents at the VIP area of Stoke City's ground.

It was stated that the agents had "entertained" Rahman at the empty stadium in an attempt to get him to spy on Anjem Choudary. He refused the offer.

All the defendants deny the charges and claim evidence has been planted by MI5 agents in an attempt to frame them.

The trial continues.