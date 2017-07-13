Prime Minister Theresa May showed a more human side as she revealed that she "shed a little tear" in reaction to the 2017 general election exit poll, in an interview marking her one-year anniversary at the top of British politics on Thursday 13 July.

The Conservative premier, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett, also said that her husband Philip gave her a hug before she rang Tory HQ on the night of 8 June.

The broadcasters' exit poll, unfortunately for May, was accurate, with the Conservatives losing their majority of MPs in the House of Commons and Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party gaining 30 extra seats.

May, who was in "complete shock", said "It took a few minutes for [the result] to sink in".

The prime minister admitted that her campaign "wasn't going perfectly", with a backlash against her plan to give MPs a free vote on repealing the fox hunting ban and an outcry against the so called "dementia tax" to reform social care funding in England.

May also said that she did not regret calling the snap election, maintaining that it was "the right thing to do at the time". But, whether she regretted it or not, the prime minister's decision to hold the vote to strengthen her pro-Brexit mandate spectacularly backfired.

Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, her co-chiefs-of-staff, were forced to resign in the wake of the result and May was left at the mercy of the cabinet and the backbench Conservative 1922 Committee.

The Tories, wanting to avoid another messy leadership election, unified behind the prime minister, but the party was forced to broker a "confidence and supply" deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to continue to govern as a minority government.

May's interview coincided with the Great Repeal Bill being tabled before parliament. The draft legislation, which will have to pass through the House of Commons and Lords, is designed to scrap the EU Communities Act and put all current EU law on the UK statute book.

The government have said the legislation will allow MPs to axe, amend or build on EU legislation after Brexit. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, is in Brussels meeting the EU's chief negotiator Michael Barnier.

"Labour respects the referendum result and the decision to leave the European Union. But a Labour Brexit would look very different to the race-to-the-bottom tax haven backed by this Conservative Government," the left-winger said.

"In contrast to the Conservatives' megaphone diplomacy, we will conduct relations with our European neighbours respectfully and in the spirit of friendship. Our strong links with our European sister parties gives Labour an advantage in reaching an outcome that works for both sides.

"Labour would negotiate a jobs-first Brexit deal which puts the economy, jobs and living standards front and centre. Labour would unilaterally guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK because it's the right thing to do."