Prince George may not attend the same infant's school as his father, Prince William, it has been reported.

The three-year-old was expected to be enrolled at the £6,500-a-term Wetherby School in Notting Hill, which both Prince William and Prince Harry attended. However, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly favour a more discreet new pre-prep, the Wetherby Kensington, closer to Kensington Palace. This school will be opening in September.

While the Notting Hill school is notorious for attracting paparazzi who lie in wait to capture photos of celebrity parents on the school run, it's thought the Wetherby Kensington is more discreet and will enable the royal couple to keep their son away from the attention of the press.

The Wetherby Kensington is also just five minutes away from Kensington Palace, which will be the family's new London base when they leave Anmer Hall in Norfolk this year.

"The new school off Gloucester Road is preferable because it is much more intimate and less likely to attract photographers. Plus, it is just around the corner from Kensington Palace," a source told the Sunday Express.

Prince George is expected to begin his first term at reception when the Wetherby Kensington opens at the start of the next school year. The school is described on its website as a "two-form, non-selective, pre-preparatory school for boys from Reception to Year 3" and many of the pupils will be expected to go on to leading public schools such as Westminster and St Paul's. The founding head teacher of the school will be Miss Helen Milnes.

Prince George currently attends a Montessori nursery close to Anmer Hall. Last month, it was reported that William and Kate are expected to leave their Norfolk residence for Kensington Palace this year.

The move will enable the couple to take on more official engagements on behalf of the Queen, who, at 90, is expected to lighten her workload.

After Prince William's contract as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance comes to an end in March, the father-of-two — who is third in line to the throne — is expected to take on even more royal duties in 2017.