Prince George celebrates his fourth birthday today (22 July).

To mark the special occasion, his parents shared an adorable portrait of the birthday boy. The official photo captures the young prince beaming into the camera with a toothy grin.

"The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received," a statement from the palace read.

The photo was taken at Kensington Palace at the end of June by Chris Jackson, the royal photographer for Getty Images. It was released at the end of Kate and William's week-long tour of Poland and Germany with their two children.

Prince George has enchanted millions worldwide with his cheeky personality and endearing expressions.

From acting as a page boy at his aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to his meeting with US president Barack Obama, here are some of the young prince's most memorable moments: