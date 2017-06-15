Prince Harry bought a box of doughnuts at Borough Market after it opened on Wednesday (14 June), the first time it opened its doors since the London Bridge terrorist attack in which eight people died.

The 32-year-old royal met and chatted to traders and security staff who helped people during the attack on 3 June and appeared to take his time to speak to everyone he encountered.

Harry was pictured speaking to bread, cheese and fruit stall owners before purchasing a tasty box of doughnuts from Matt Jones at Bread Ahead, which the Kensington Palace official Twitter account posted a drool-worthy picture of.

Jones said the attack "was a horrible thing" and Harry replied: "The strength of this community and London as a whole is magic."

Harry also praised the bravery of staff who worked in bars and restaurants around Borough Market.

The historic wholesale and retail food spot in Southwark is one of the largest and oldest food markets in London. It is also a huge tourist attraction.

It re-opened on Wednesday when traders held a minute's silence to remember the victims whose lives were lost during the tragic attack where people were mowed down and stabbed by Khuram Butt, Rachid Redoune and Youssef Zaghba.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan congregated with hundreds of people to mark the re-opening of the market after days of intensive cleaning and clearing by the community.

Security officer Ganga Garbuja, who was one of the first on the scene and led people to safety, also got a chance to speak about his experience to Harry.

Prince Harry got the chance to sample some of the produce and meet the traders who have returned to business #LoveBorough pic.twitter.com/Iw91zYH5k3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2017

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "Prince Harry was keen to come down as soon as possible to spread the message that this vibrant market is open for business."

His appearance today comes as it has been reported that he and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have donated to a fund for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. The total of donations had risen to £700,000 this morning.