Donald Trump would meet members of the British royal family on a planned state visit in summer 2017, but ahead of the US president's UK tour, a new report has claimed that Prince Harry is not one of his fans.

In latest issue of Us Weekly, the magazine has quoted a royal source as saying that 32-year-old Prince dislikes the newly-elected American president.

According to the source, Harry "is not a fan"of the billionaire and is of the view that "the [US] president is a serious threat to human rights".

Apparently, Harry – who is fifth in line to the throne – has "been vocal" in expressing his thoughts about the Trump ever since he announced that he will be running for presidency.

Although the dates of Trump's UK visit have not been confirmed, protests were held all over the country recently following his decision to temporarily ban travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US. Around 1.7 million Britons have also signed a petition seeking that the invitation to Trump be withdrawn to protect the Queen from controversy.

This is not the first time that Trump has been involved in controversy with the royal family. The 70-year-old had blamed the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, after topless photos of her sunbathing in 2012 had surfaced online.

"Kate Middleton is great - but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude - only herself to blame," Trump had tweeted at the time. "Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate," he had added.