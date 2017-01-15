As rumours of a 2017 royal wedding for love-struck Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make the rounds, a new report has claimed that the American actress was finally introduced to Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Apparently, it was the first time that Markle met with the Duchess of Cambridge and was also introduced to little Princess Charlotte.

"Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry," an insider told The Sun about the royal romance.

While it is known that the 32-year-old royal is close to his elder brother, Prince William's wife, the source added: "They [Harry and Middleton] are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends."

Harry and Markle's relationship, which came to light in November following an official statement from Kensington Palace, appears to be winning nods of approval. As for the Suits actress's meeting with the 35-year-old, it seems to have gone "really well" as "Meghan was very excited about meeting her [Middleton]".

If news reports are to be believed, Kate – who celebrated her 35th birthday on 9 January – travelled to London especially to meet Markle. And she was accompanied by none other than 20-month-old Charlotte while Prince George stayed at Norfolk.

"Harry and Meghan went over to Kate's apartment in Kensington Palace. William was also there and she got to play with Charlotte who she just adored," the source shared, "Meg had bought Kate a small birthday present – a very smart leather-bound 'dream diary' for her thoughts and ideas which Kate loved."

News of Markle's meeting with the royals follows her first romantic trip with Harry to the snow-clad mountains of Norway, where they enjoyed the Northern Lights in a secluded cabin. The actress reportedly stayed in Harry's Nottingham Cottage inside Kensington Palace.

"I can see them engaged by the spring," a source had previously said about the couple. If their relationship has indeed got the Queen's approval – like reports suggested – it would not be surprising to see Harry pop the question soon.

"It wouldn't surprise me if he's already thinking about engagement just because that's where his head goes," a source quipped.