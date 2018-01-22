Prince Harry has proudly introduced Meghan Markle to his family and the rest of the world as his fiancée, but it has now been reported that she has met a "very significant" person in his life.

The 33-year-old royal was raised by Tiggy Legge-Bourke following the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales when he was just 12 years old. The nanny took on the role of his mother in the aftermath of the prince's loss and Harry "couldn't wait" to introduce her to the Suits actress, 36.

A source told The Sun: "Harry couldn't wait to introduce Meghan to Tiggy. Although the two women are very different, they got on famously.

"She's a very significant person in Harry's life, almost like a mother-figure, as she looked after Harry when Princess Diana died."

Royal biographer Penny Junor has also stated how important Ms Legge-Bourke is to Prince Harry, adding: "Tiggy is a very, very significant person in Harry's life. They were kindred spirits and she was really good fun."

The 52-year-old was also Prince William's nanny and a personal assistant to Prince Charles between 1993 and 1999.

In another fascinating twist, Diana reportedly wrote to former butler Paul Burrell in October 1993 telling him she believed Charles was in love with Legge-Bourke and wanted to marry her.

The nanny later admitted to having had a "schoolgirl crush" on Charles, who had been a frequent visitor to her family's estate. Diana's biographer Lady Colin Campbell observed: "Charles is only interested in her as an uncle is interested in a younger niece."

Legge-Bourke now lives on Glanuks Estate, a 40-mile trip from Cardiff. Harry and Markle visited the Welsh capital last week where the actress broke royal protocol by signing autographs, took selfies and allowed a member of the public to kiss her.

Well-wishers turned up outside Cardiff Castle in their hundreds to greet the engaged couple, who were an hour late due to their delayed First Great Western train from London Paddington.