Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to have a viewing party at their home in Kensington Palace on their wedding day,

As the couple tie the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, the ceremony relayed on giant TV screens in the gardens of their home.

But the Hollywood inspired event will be invite-only and is especially designed to include the supporters of Prince Harry's charity Sentable in the wedding celebrations.

Charitable donors and supporters of the charity which was founded by Prince Harry in 2006 to help vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana, have reportedly received emails inviting them to the private event, which will include a reception.

St George's Chapel seats 800 people and the event will serve to accommodate many more of the couples acquaintances.

A Royal source said: "Harry and Meghan are strictly limited to the numbers they can invite to the actual wedding so we understand this is a way of saying thank you to donors."

The source added: "If you can't be at the wedding, you can watch it in a palace, which is the next best thing. A viewing party is a way of having an exclusive gathering, celebrating and feeling special – even if you are not actually at the main event.

"Guests will be able to watch events unfold on giant screens, while mingling with an exclusive crowd. They can say they went to Kensington Palace for the wedding. To Americans, that's a big deal."

A spokesman for Kensington Palace declined to comment.