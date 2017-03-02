Lovebirds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going steady in their relationship and a new report in US Weekly claims that the couple might get engaged by "end of summer".

A source told the gossip website that Harry will propose to Markle near the anniversary of their first date. "They will be engaged by the end of summer," the source said, adding that the Royal and the Suits star "have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together."

Planning a future involves both of them living together, which should not be an issue as Markle, who is based in Toronto, has been residing at Harry's two-bedroom Kensington Palace flat since late December, according to the Magazine.

An insider said that the couple will not make an official call on living together until Markle wraps her USA Network series this summer. However the source added, "Meghan feels a move to London is inevitable. It's not like Harry can uproot!"

The Magazine went on to claim that Markle has added few small touches to Harry's Nottingham Cottage and it already feels like a home to her. A friend close to Markle explained, "Harry knows very little about interior design, and that's something Meghan is particularly good at. He has a few more plants, nice candles — and his kitchen is well-stocked too!"

The couple is enjoying their courtship time and they recently watched Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures at a luxury movie theater in Notting Hill. They are not hiding their romance anymore. The source added, "They genuinely enjoy going to restaurants, being outdoors and experiencing new places. They're not trying to hide."

Harry and Markle are even planning on charitable work. "They speak about maybe working together on a project." The report alleged Markle is reportedly "ready to move away from acting," and added that the upcoming seventh season of Suits will likely be her last. "She's started thinking of the bigger picture."

"They're so in love. I honestly can't stress how happy she is. Out of 10, I'd say 150," said the insider of their romance.