Prince Harry is "truly in love" with the Suits actress Meghan Markle, according to a new report.

A source told E! News, "Harry is truly in love. They're very serious." The source also revealed that couple's close friends are already predicting a possible "engagement announcement" later in 2017. The insider told the website that those close to Harry and Meghan "wouldn't be surprised if there will be an engagement announcement sometime this year."

The couple reportedly welcomed the New Year with a romantic vacation in Norway, where they viewed the Northern Lights and enjoyed whale-watching and sunsets in the snow. Another source also told the website that the couple also spent the New Year in London.

Previously, Markle opened up about her personal life and revealed what she likes to do while not filming for the USA Network drama in an interview with the Best Health Magazine Canada.

She told the Magazine, "We are confirmed to film two more seasons of Suits, so I'll be here [in Toronto] for at least a couple more years. And really the hiatus [between filming] is so brief that I just want to use that time to grow The Tig. I'm so grateful for how it's taken off."

The actress also revealed that she "can't wait to start a family". The 35-year-old continued, "And I love doing comedy. Other bucket-list items: I want to travel more and I can't wait to start a family, but in due time."

Harry and Markle began dating in 2016 and the Prince released an official statement confirming their romance in November. The statement read: "But the past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."