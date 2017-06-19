Since Camilla Thurlow's entry in the ITV2 dating show Love Island, there has been a buzz about her alleged relationship with Prince Harry. Until now the "classy" reality star has avoided addressing the royal romance, but on Sunday, she put up a coy act when grilled by her co-stars.

Instead of putting up a saucy display during a boozy game of truth or dare, the 27-year-old Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialist chose to answer a personal question truthfully.

The unusual choice immediately led to co-star Sam Gowland's query about Thurlow's personal life, which sent shockwaves among the rest of the Islanders.

"I've got a question. Is it true that you used to date Prince Harry?" Gowland asked, to which a stunned Chris Hughes added saying, "As in THE Prince?"

However, Thurlow – who was linked to Harry in 2014 after his split from actress Cressida Bonas – acted coy and simply sipped her wine before responding, "Honestly, a lady never tells."

So far, the rumoured ex of Harry has been going through a tough time on Love Island as she admitted to feeling like an outsider in the group. So much so, that her date with newcomer playboy Jonny went on to spark awkward reaction from the viewers.

"That date between jonny and camilla was the most awkward thing i have ever watched," a viewer said, while another added, "That date last night with camilla & Jonny was just the worst".

While Thurlow struggles to find love on the reality show, she had vaguely revealed earlier that she's open to newer experiences. "I haven't had an affair with a girl, so I would say I'm looking for a guy – but I'm quite an open-minded person," the reality star has teased.

The Scotland singleton has even talked about meeting the other royal connection on the show, Love Island host Caroline Flack. The 37-year-old English TV presenter was romantically associated to Harry back in 2009, after the pair was allegedly introduced by a mutual friend.

"It's a small world. I hope it's not weird. I'm excited to meet Caroline, she's a great role model," an excited Thurlow said of meeting Flack. "I don't know if she would want to talk about it though. I'll cross that bridge when I come to it," she added about discussing their alleged common connection.