Camilla Thurlow proved her relationship with fellow Love Island star Jamie Jewitt is still going strong by attending the St John Ambulance's Everyday Heroes Awards on Thursday night (28 September).

The 28-year-old bomb disposal expert from Dumfries wowed in a pink satin floor-length gown by Ghost as she posed for snaps with her Calvin Klein model boyfriend on the red carpet.

Thurlow wore her long brunette hair in a curly, blow-dried style as she sported a flawless make-up look at the star-studded event in celebration of the nation's life savers at Hilton Bankside. Her boyfriend of two months looked equally striking in a dapper navy suit paired with an open white shirt and black dress shoes.

Prince Harry's former fling shared an adorable snap of her and Jewitt ahead of the event on a London street with the caption: "Immensely privileged to be attending The Everyday Heroes Awards #SJAHeroes".

Fans were quick to praise the happy couple, with one person commenting: "You both look like you should belong to the royal family! So classy and beautiful! Xx".

Another said: "You both look incredible wow " while a third added: "Such a classy couple #goals".

Before going on the ITV2 dating show, Thurlow was romantically linked to Britain's Prince Harry following his break-up with Cressida Bonas in 2014. They were rumoured to have enjoyed a fling and were seen getting cosy at Tonteria nightclub in London's Sloane Square.

Just hours after leaving the Love Island villa, Camilla hinted that she was glad her Prince Harry romance was over to The Sun.

She said: "I didn't want my past relationships in the spotlight to upset having a future with someone. I am very happy with Jamie right now. It is nice that something that has happened in the past is in the past – I've had an opportunity to show people the person I am."