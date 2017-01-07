Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle has admitted that starting a family is one of her bucket list items. In an interview with the Best Health Magazine Canada, the Suits actor opened up about her personal life and what she likes to do while not filming for the USA Network drama.

She told the Magazine, "We are confirmed to film two more seasons of Suits, so I'll be here [in Toronto] for at least a couple more years. And really the hiatus [between filming] is so brief that I just want to use that time to grow The Tig. I'm so grateful for how it's taken off."

The 35-year-old American actress later went on to add a chirpy remark about starting a family, without mentioning her Royal boyfriend of course. She continued, "And I love doing comedy. Other bucket-list items: I want to travel more and I can't wait to start a family, but in due time."

Markel also opened up about getting older and spoke about her approach to aging with the Magazine. She said, "As I'm getting older, my approach to aging is quite different. I make sure that I take care of my skin and body, especially with the work hours I have. And I don't just take care of myself for aesthetic reasons but because how I feel is dictated by what I'm eating, how much rest I'm getting and how much water I'm drinking."

"If I don't have time for a long workout, I'll grab my dog and go for a quick run. Being active is my own moving meditation," Markle added.

Prince Harry confirmed his relationship with the American actress back in November 2016, by releasing an official statement. According to a separate report, the much in love couple recently enjoyed a cozy vacation in Norway under the beautiful Northern Lights.