Meghan Markle is headed back to her hometown, Toronto, after spending a long romantic vacation in London with her Royal boyfriend, Prince Harry.

The Suits actor was spotted walking in the Summerhill area of her hometown, after leaving the gym with her close friend, Jessica Mulroney, reported E! Online. Markle sported a casual look, by wearing a black knitted off shoulder sweater and completed her chic look with black leggings, Adidas sneakers, a brown sling purse.

An onlooker told the outlet that the 35-year-old spent over an hour at the gym and looked very happy, smiling and laughing with her pal, despite having to part ways from Harry for now. The source said, "Megan had a glow about her."

Previously Markle, who began dating the 32-year-old Royal in 2016, opened up about her struggling years as an actress in Los Angeles. In an interview at the Create and Cultivate conference, she revealed, "I was brought up in the entertainment industry, so it was a very comfortable environment for me, but at the same time I think what became abundantly clear very early on, beyond just the nature of how completive trying to have a career as a professional actress, is because I am biracial, I was able to get into so many more rooms... I ended up going into so many different auditions and you get the thickest skin of all time because it is very hard not to question something about yourself in those moments when it has nothing to do with you."

The actress who plays Rachel Zane on USA Network drama recalled the time when she could not afford to fix her car. "This epic day happened where the locks stopped opening with the key. And the clicker wouldn't open the front doors and I couldn't afford to fix this car and this was how I got from one audition to the other. So what I would start to do is literally go to these auditions, park at the back of the parking lot and I would open my trunk... and crawl into the back of my car to the front seat to drive off to my next audition. This, by the way, went on for five months," Markle explained.