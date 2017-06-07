Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle might have to make some huge favours when she is finally ushered into her beau's royal family.

Mike Tindall, her soon-to-be relative and a self-confessed fan of the actress' American TV series, recently revealed his ambitions of starring in Suits, even if it's just a cameo.

The former English rugby player, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips, spoke about his TV plans to The Sun. He even revealed that he has high hopes from Markle, who stars as paralegal Rachel Zane in the legal drama.

"I'm excited as I'm a massive fan of Suits so I want to pick her brain more on that than ­anything else," the 38-year-old athlete told the newspaper about his plans when he is introduced to Harry's actress girlfriend.

"A cameo in Suits is one thing I would ­definitely do, I could be a door bouncer or something," the former English captain said. "I'll have to ask Meghan if she can get me in."

Tindall, who is married to equestrian champion Philips since 2011, is no stranger to the world of television and has even been approached recently to participate in a dancing reality show with his wife. "My wife and I have been asked a couple of times now to do Strictly," the retired rugby star said referring to BBC series Strictly Come Dancing.

"I'm not sure it's our gig, but I would never say never," he added.

Tindall has previously appeared on reality shows such as Channel 4's The Jump and ITV's Bear Grylls: Mission Survive. Both the times, however, he ended up losing the top spot to other contenders.

During the interview, the aspiring TV star also opened up about the latest royal event that had the entire world hooked – Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews.

"We weren't invited to Pippa's wedding actually, we don't see them that much," Tindall said. "The party looked really good — I haven't seen any of the crew to hear the stories and gossip yet. I haven't been able to get the lowdown."

It looks like Markle will have to do the honours as she was among the select few who made it to Pippa's intimate reception ceremony with her beau, Harry.