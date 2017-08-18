Prince William and Prince Harry are set to make their big screen debuts in the next Star Wars movie.

The royals make cameo appearances in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, actor John Boyega confirmed.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Boyega who reprises his role as Finn in the latest instalment in the global sci-fi franchise, revealed that the Duke of Cambridge and his brother play Stormtroopers.

"I've had enough with those secrets," he laughed. "They came on set. They were there. I'm sick of hiding it. It think it was leaked, anyway.

"There were images. Every time I get asked, I have to dodge it. I'm tired of dodging it. They were there. So was Tom Hardy," he revealed.

Asked whether the Princes were given speaking parts the actor joked: "I think they took that scene out."

The princes visited the Pinewood set in April last year, where they met the cast and crew.

Prince William who admitted he was a 'total geek' over the franchise, was photographed hugging Chewbacca played by Joonas Suotamo and he challenged his brother to a duel with lightsabers.

A source at the time said the princes also 'filmed a scene in which Rey and Finn infiltrate a secret base."

"The rebel characters are in a lift with Benicio del Toro's character when a group of Stormtroopers enter - two of whom are William and Harr,"the source revealed.'

The royals also posed for a group photo with cast members including Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, Boyega, Daisy Ridley and director Rian Johnson.

Celebrities appear to be eager to be part of the movie franchise with Gary Barlow revealing he also won a role as a stormtrooper in The Last Jedi.

James Bond star Daniel Craig had a cameo in The Force Awakens, in which he was listed as Stormtrooper JB-007 in a nod to his secret agent credentials.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the the BBC's interview with John Boyega, Mail Online reports.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases in December 2017. Watch the teaser trailer below: