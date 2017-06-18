Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day pic.twitter.com/Lgm0ZnOCMT

Kensington Palace have shared father and son photos of Prince William with Prince Charles and with his son Prince George to celebrate Father's Day.

The adorable family photos were shared on the official Twitter account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with the caption: "Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day."

In the first photo a young William is seen in the countryside, posing against a fence with his father, Prince Charles and brother, Prince Harry, each of them brandishing walking sticks.

In the second photo Prince William is seen cradling his three-year-old son George during the family's tour of Canada last September.

The photos prompted gushing messages from fans of the royals but many Twitter users were concerned there were no pictures of Princess Charlotte and reminded the father-of-two he 'shouldn't forget Charlotte'.

"Where's a photo with Charlotte?" said one Twitter user. "He has a daughter too!" said another.

"Odd there's only a picture with his son? Where's his daughter?" asked one user.

On Saturday George and Charlotte stole the spotlight as they joined the entire extended Royal Family at the Trooping the Colour.

Prince George watched the aircraft display in awe and was earlier spotted peering out of the window behind the balcony taking in the thousands of people below.

Princess Charlotte was seen sharing a joke with her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Four generations of royals gathered to mark the official birthday ceremony for Queen Elizabeth.