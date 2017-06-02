The Duke of Cambridge arrived at Greater Manchester Police HQ today (2 June) to meet officers who were among the first to respond to the suicide bombing that left 22 people dead on 22 May.

Prince William, 34, looked solemn as he met with police officers and spoke to Chief Constable Ian Hopkins on his visit to the city.

William also met and chatted to police constable Michael Buckley, 47, who treated the wounded even as he frantically searched for his own child.

Buckley was off-duty when he waited to his 15-year-old daughter to emerge from the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena when 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi detonated a shrapnel-laden improvised explosive device at the exit of the arena.

His daughter suffered concussion and some crush injuries in the attack, while 22 adults and children and Abedi were killed with approximately 120 injured, some critically.

Buckley said: "I eventually met her in a hotel in the early hours of the morning. She just ran to me and grabbed hold of me but I couldn't hold her because I was covered in other people's blood."

Regarding the scene in the arena, he added: "When I walked into the foyer of the arena it was absolute devastation, there were people screaming, others crying and others making no sound at all. I knew my daughter was in there somewhere."

When speaking to Manchester police, William could be heard saying he was "very sorry" and "very sad" about the tragedy. The prince also thanked them "for their strength, decency and kindess", according to a statement from his office.

The Duke is set to hear about the force's immediate response to the bombing and how officers dealt with the issues more widely across the city in the days that followed. William's engagement comes just days after the Queen condemned the "wicked" atrocity as she met with victims at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

At midday today, British police investigating the Manchester Arena attack cordoned off an area around a car they believe may be significant to the investigation. People were being evacuated from Ronald McDonald House as a precaution, although a local hospital remained working as usual. Police are hunting for clues about the movements of Abedi, who is thought to have largely acted alone.

Police have released new CCTV images of the Manchester bomber's last moments in hopes of piecing together his final moves before the concert blast.

Abedi's cousins have acknowledged that they were traumatised by last week's attack, with Isaac Forjani telling the BBC: "The fact that the person that did this is related to us by blood is something that's going to stay with me for the rest of my life."

The Duke of Cambridge later wrote a heartfelt message in the book of condolence at Manchester Cathedral where he met first responders and members of the local community, who provided vital care and support to those affected by the attack.

It read: "Manchester's strength and togetherness is an example to the world. My thoughts are with all those affected. William".